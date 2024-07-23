Kazakhstan to supply "green energy" from territory of Azerbaijan

23 July 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

The project mentioned involves the export of "green energy" from Kazakhstan through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This initiative was highlighted by Kazakhstan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, during the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan tourism forum held at the embassy.

The term "green energy" typically refers to energy produced from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, or geothermal power, emphasizing environmental sustainability and reduced carbon emissions.

The export of green energy signifies Kazakhstan's intention to leverage its renewable energy resources and potentially collaborate with Azerbaijan to facilitate the transit of this energy to other markets.

This initiative not only aligns with global efforts towards sustainable development but also reflects the growing importance of renewable energy in the global energy landscape.

