Over 2,100 entrepreneurs apply for business activities in Garabagh, says Deputy

5 July 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Over 2,100 entrepreneurs have applied for business activities in Garabagh, as announced by Natig Hasanov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Azernews reports.

He made these remarks during a meeting organized jointly by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Confederation of Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs.

Hasanov reported that half of these applications involve investment projects, while the remainder encompass various types of work:

"Already, over 220 projects have been successfully implemented, with more than 80 nearing completion. The rapid registration of new residents underscores Garabagh's burgeoning interest in entrepreneurial ventures."

