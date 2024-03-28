Azerbaijan amends decision on goods subject to import customs duty

28 March 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decision "On rates of customs duties for export-import transactions" approved by its decision dated April 22, 1998.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, signed a new decision in this regard.

According to the decision, the number of goods subject to import customs duty in Azerbaijan has increased.

So, from now on, the following will be subject to import customs duty:

- Goods brought by individuals as humanitarian aid for free distribution;

- A legal entity representing Azerbaijan in the agreements on oil and gas resources exploration, development and production sharing, export pipelines and other similar agreements of fixed funds, movable property and other assets intended to be transferred to Azerbaijan to the State Oil Fund or production sharing agreements operations on providing individuals in any way;

- equipment and materials related to oil and gas activities for export purposes (if the approved list of equipment and materials imported to Azerbaijan for oil and gas activities for export purposes is submitted to the customs authorities by the State Oil Company);

- Technologies, equipment and components imported by the Ministry of Defence Industry and its subordinate enterprises for the purpose of creation and production of defence products;

- Imported gold for placement in the assets of the State Oil Fund.

