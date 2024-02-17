Kazakhstan studies experience of tax administration of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

17 February 2024 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Delegation of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan visited the country to study the experience of Azerbaijan in developing new information systems of tax administration within the framework of reforms carried out in the field of digitalization in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

On February 14-15, the delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Anuar Suleimenov held a number of meetings in the State Tax Service and exchanged experience.

Representatives of the State Tax Service informed the guests about the successfully applied "VAT Refund" project in Azerbaijan, administration of refund of part of VAT paid for residential and non-residential premises purchased by non-cash means, introduction of online cash, registers, single deposit account for VAT, as well as achievements in the field of international taxation.

Gave details of the achievements. Interest in the meetings was also aroused by the electronic document flow between taxpayers and tax authorities through the system "online case management", the structure of submodules of the Automated Tax Information System (ATIS) (Declaration, Case Management, Personal Cabinet, Debt, TIN). In addition, the guests were presented information on identification of risky taxpayer of the State Tax Service on import-export operations and criteria of risky operations, including digital solutions used in this area and future plans in this regard.

During the meetings, in addition to the achievements in the tax system of Azerbaijan, the project of "Common Declaration System" being finalized in Kazakhstan, as well as the experience of this country in the field of tax administration of "goods to be noted and should be noted".

Recently, an agreement was reached to hold online meetings on the experience of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan on international taxation and import-export issues.

