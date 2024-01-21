Cargo transport by sea in Azerbaijan has more than doubled

21 January 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan transported 2 mln 602 thousand 380 tonnes of cargo worth $1 bln 924 mln 683 thousand by sea in 2023, Azernews reports.

This is by 49.6% and 2.1 times more than in 2022, reports" reporter " with reference to the SCC.

Last year, the volume of cargo exported by sea transport was $78 thousand 913 tonnes (48% more than a year earlier), the value- $182 mln 486 thousand (2.6 times more), and the volume of imported cargo-2 mln 523 thousand 467 tonnes (2.1 times more), the value-$1 bln 742 mln 215 thousand (43% more).

