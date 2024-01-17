Belarusian Ambassador visits Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park [PHOTOS]

17 January 2024 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A meeting was held in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park with the delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Belarus Republic to Azerbaijan Andrey Ravkov, Azernews reports.

The guests were informed about the industrial zones under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency, the favourable investment environment created here for entrepreneurs, the applied tax and customs benefits, and the presentation of the industrial zones.

Within the framework of the meeting, the possibilities of establishing cooperative relations between the industrial zones and agricultural parks of both countries and exchanging joint experiences were discussed. Belarusian businessmen were invited to take advantage of the favourable business and investment environment in the industrial zones.

Ambassador Andrey Ravkov pointed out that his country attaches importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, and that there is great potential for expanding cooperation in the fields of industry and agriculture.

In the end, the delegation, with the works done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, the resident of the Industrial Park, "Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co." He got acquainted with the activity of the ceramic tile production enterprise of MMC.

---

