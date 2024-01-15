Azernews.Az

Monday January 15 2024

Azerbaijan broadens sector for renewables as manufacturer of wind turbines

15 January 2024 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan broadens sector for renewables as manufacturer of wind turbines
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

A new era starts in the Azerbaijan economy with the launching of the green energy initiative. Azerbaijan aims to change all its traditions with this new initiative.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more