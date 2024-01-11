Azerbaijani Agency receives delegation led by World Bank's senior expert

Chairman of the Management Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency (ERA), Samir Akhundov, received the delegation led by the World Bank's senior expert on energy issues, Roger Koma Kunil, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, information was provided about the agency's activities, the existing normative legal acts in the field of energy in Azerbaijan, as well as the tariff methodology.

At the same time, the meeting discussed investment opportunities in the mentioned field, as well as investment opportunities for new projects related to renewable energy in the country, the strengthening of the electric power network, and possible cooperation with the World Bank.

