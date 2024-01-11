Website & mobile application of Azerbaijan's Government Payment Portal suspended

11 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Taking into account that the Internet and mobile banking solutions of banks and most non-bank payment service providers in Azerbaijan are integrated into the Government Payment Portal (GPP), and it is possible to make payments for all service organizations through these platforms, the website of the GPP (https://gpp.az) and the mobile application has been suspended.

According to Azernews, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan released information about this.

"You can make the payments you make through the website and mobile application of GPP through the internet and mobile services of banks, as well as non-bank payment service providers integrated into this portal," the reports says.

