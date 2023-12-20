Ganja hosts Agricultural Start-ups Forum [PHOTOS]

20 December 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The Agricultural Start-ups Forum was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University (ADAU) and the Ganja Agricultural Innovation Center, Azernews reports.

The forum's goal is to promote agricultural innovations among farmers, entrepreneurs, and youth, to develop agricultural startups in the regions, and to aid in the improvement of agricultural productivity through the use of digital technologies.

Acting Rector of ADAU Zafar Gurbanov made an opening speech and talked about agricultural projects implemented in the liberated territories in recent years. He stated that promoting the innovation and startup sectors is especially important among young people. Gurbanov said that startups from all over the country were represented at 19 stands at the Forum.

Niyazi Bayramov, Ganja city's executive power, emphasized the importance of such events and wished the Forum success.

At the event, a video about agricultural innovations was screened.

Then, officials and representatives of different organizations took the floor and talked about the Agricultural Start-ups Forum.

The panel discussions were held at the end of the Forum. Rashad Azizov of the Public Association Regional Development and moderator of the project "i2b: from idea to business" heard the speeches of 12 specialists on three different topics.

