Rasht-Astara railway to increase volume of transit cargo transportation to 15 million tons

3 December 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of cargo transportation through the North-South International Transport Corridor has exceeded 10 million tons. In this direction, a number of works are being carried out to increase cargo transportation, Azernews reports.

Shahriyar Efendizadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Iran, said these words. Answering journalists' questions in Tehran, S. Efendizadeh said that after the completion of the Rasht-Astara section of the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway, which is the main segment of the North-South International Transport Corridor, the volume of transit freight will reach 15 million tons.

The deputy minister noted that this issue was discussed at the meeting held in Baku last September between the officials of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia, and it was decided to increase mutual cooperation to increase the volume of transit cargo transportation to 15 million tons. According to him, with the construction and completion of the Rasht-Astara railway, quick, easy and high-quality transportation of goods will be ensured and the volume will increase.

It should be noted that the Qazvin-Rasht section of the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway has been put into operation. Construction works are ongoing in the Rasht-Astara section.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz