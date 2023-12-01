Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau promotes Azerbaijan's business opportunities in Spain [PHOTOS]

1 December 2023 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliev

Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, under the State Tourism Agency, and six representatives of partners in the tourism industry presented the country with a national stand at the exhibition "IBTM World" that was held in Spain on November 28-30, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency.

The objective of participation in the international exhibition is to present and promote Azerbaijan's business tourism opportunities, as well as increase the number of industry representatives who will visit Azerbaijan for business purposes.

Meetings with representatives of the foreign tourism industry in B2B format were held within the framework of the exhibition. Also, opportunities for Azerbaijan's business tourism were presented.

IBTM World, held annually in Barcelona since 1987, is considered one of the most important international exhibitions for meetings, conferences, and events and unites professionals working in the business events industry. This year, the exhibition is attended by 2250 representatives of the tourism industry from 150 countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz