IV Forum of Young Entrepreneurs takes place in Baku SME House

17 November 2023 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

The IV Forum of Young Entrepreneurs was held in "Baku SME House," jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Youth Foundation, and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMB), Azernews reports.

More than 100 entrepreneurs, active participants in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, start-ups, and young people interested in business activities took part in the event held within the framework of World Entrepreneurship Week.

The forum was organised within the framework of the events within the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" announced in our country on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who played a great role in the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan.

The event started with the singing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence in memory of our sheikhs who died for the territorial integrity of our country.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov, Chairman of the Board of KOBIA Orkhan Mammadov, Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Gadir Khalilov, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency Ulvi Abasguliyev spoke at the forum.

The speeches discussed measures to support the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, the popularisation of entrepreneurship among young people, the importance of projects implemented in this direction, innovative approaches to entrepreneurial initiatives of young people, the role of young people in the development of entrepreneurial ecosystems in our country, the improvement of knowledge and skills of young people interested in entrepreneurship, adaptation of young people to the challenges of the modern labour market, and informing them about the steps taken in the direction of unlocking their potential.

The forum also featured a video message by Jonathan Ortmans, co-founder of Global Entrepreneurship Week and President of the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

In the panel discussion "Entrepreneur's Notebook: Investments of Tomorrow", organised as part of the event, representatives of the Youth Fund, Innovation Centre LLC, State Tax Service, Caucasus Ventures Foundation, and SABAH.HUB Innovation Centre discussed youth entrepreneurship in the field of entrepreneurship. They were informed about the innovations and concessions of the state and answered the questions of the participants.

It should be noted that the main goal of the Forum of Young Entrepreneurs, which is being held in our country for the fourth time and has become traditional, is to popularise entrepreneurship among young people, informing them about the available opportunities and mechanisms of state support. to implement business projects, support them in acquiring basic knowledge to create their own business, and support entrepreneurship to unite its subjects.

