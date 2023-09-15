500th school built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation put into use [PHOTOS]

15 September 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

In the new academic year, one of the projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the field of education covered the Shamakhi district. Since 2004, 500 schools have been built and repaired within the framework of the projects implemented by the Foundation in the field of education, Azernews reports.

This year, on the Day of Knowledge, the 500th school built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was handed over to pupils and teachers in Goyler village of Shamakhi district.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov, and director of the Upper-Shirvan Regional Education Department Rovshan Aliyev got acquainted with the conditions created in the school.

Anar Alakbarov met with students and parents, conveyed the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, and said that all conditions have been created for students to study well in the new school building. He advised the students to study well using these conditions.

The building of Goyler Village No. 1 comprehensive secondary school, built in 1975, became unusable during the past period. With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a new school building with a capacity of 624 pupils was built as a result of the construction works that started in January. The three-storied building with 4 detachments is equipped with necessary furniture and equipment, classrooms, and laboratories with visual aids. The educational institution has a rich library, an assembly hall for holding various events, a gym inside the school to encourage children to grow physically healthy, and an open sports field in the yard. Landscaping and greening works were carried out in the yards of the school.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz