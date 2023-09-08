Nakhchivan organizes Agrofestival for first time [PHOTOS]

8 September 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A festival was organized in Sahil Park with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

First, the festival participants visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the main square of Nakhchivan city, laid flowers, and honored his memory.

Then they visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where they familiarized themselves with exhibits reflecting the life and multifaceted state activity of the great personality.

Forty-five companies and 55 family farms are taking part in the festival, which will present their own products, as well as various agricultural equipment, seeds, fertilizers, and other goods. In addition, sales of local products will be organized within the framework of the exhibition.

The festival celebrated the region's commitment to organic farming and locally sourced food. The region has adopted a strict no-pesticide, and the festival was an opportunity to showcase this commitment to sustainability.

The festival also highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage, with traditional music, dance, and food. Visitors were also able to explore the region's many historical monuments, such as the towering Mausoleum where the prophet Noah is believed to be buried, the medieval mountaintop fortress of Babek, and the ancient Alinja castle.

The development of agriculture in the Autonomous Republic is ensured thanks to intensive factors. The measures such as state supply of different sorts of fruitful seeds and fertilizers to landowners, regular improvement or reestablishment of irrigation systems, delivery of very modern technical equipment to farmers through leasing, etc. have had a substantial influence on the growth of agricultural products. The irrigation of nearly 16,800-hectare territory is realized and a 6,919-hectare new plot of land is cultivated owing to the construction of Heydar Aliyev water-house with 100 million cubic meter capacity.

The Agrofestival was a celebration of the region's commitment to sustainability and its unique cultural identity. It was a great success and is sure to be the first of many such events.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz