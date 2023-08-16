Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss prospect of investment in pharmaceutical sector [PHOTOS]

16 August 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the prospect of investment in the pharmaceutical sector, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA).

EZDA noted that the Agency received the representatives of about 10 pharmaceutical companies of Uzbekistan in Pirallahi Industrial Park.

Khilola Ganiyeva, advisor to the chairman of the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and a delegation of a group of pharmaceutical company executives from Uzbekistan got acquainted with the work done in the Pirallahi Industrial Park and the activity of the disposable syringe production plant of Diamed Co LLC, a resident of the Industrial Park.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held between the delegation of Uzbekistan and the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) at the Baku Business Center.

Welcoming the guests, Elshad Nuriyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency, informed about the industrial zones operating in our country, the favorable investment environment created for the development of entrepreneurial activities, tax and customs concessions.

Within the framework of the meeting, representatives of Uzbek companies made presentations about the activities of the enterprises they represent.

In the end, issues related to the implementation of joint projects in the field of pharmaceuticals in industrial zones, the possibility of forming a research and development center for the development of cooperative relations in the direction of pharmaceuticals were discussed.

---

