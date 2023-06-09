Azernews.Az

Friday June 9 2023

Kazakhstan to sell Turkiye & Europe electricity through Azerbaijan

9 June 2023 15:47 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan intends to sell electricity to Turkiye and Europe through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev telling at the Astana International Forum.

