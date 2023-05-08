Dubai refuses to allow Armenian plane to enter its airspace

8 May 2023 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The plane of Flyone Armenian Company was not allowed to land in Dubai, Azernews reports, citing an international media outlet.

The chairman of the company noted that the air traffic controllers of Dubai refused to allow the plane of the airline company to enter the airspace of Dubai. The Dubai officials have not clarified the reason. The plane was obliged to land in Shiraz, Iran.

We should note that Turkiye has also forbidden the same company to use its airspace as well.

