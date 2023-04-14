Volume of investments in Azerbaijan hikes

14 April 2023 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of investments in Azerbaijan increased by 40.3 percent in January-March 2022, compared with the same period in 2022, amounting to AZN3.5bn ($2.1bn), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

