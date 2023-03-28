Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 28 2023

Over $12.4m to be invested in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park

28 March 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)
Over $12.4m to be invested in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, located in Jabrayil District, currently has three residents and one non-resident, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more