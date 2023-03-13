Malaysia keen on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

13 March 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijani embassy in Malaysia jointly with the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology has organized an event, entitled “Dialogue on realizing the potential of Malaysia-Azerbaijan partnership" in Cyberjaya city - a center of high technology in Malaysia, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.