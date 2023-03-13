Azernews.Az

Monday March 13 2023

Malaysia keen on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

13 March 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)
Malaysia keen on expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Azerbaijani embassy in Malaysia jointly with the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology has organized an event, entitled “Dialogue on realizing the potential of Malaysia-Azerbaijan partnership" in Cyberjaya city - a center of high technology in Malaysia, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more