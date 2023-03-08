Azerbaijan plays very important role in Europe's energy security - Boris Tadic

8 March 2023 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

This year, Azerbaijan plays a very important role in the global arena, especially from the point of view of energy security and geostrategy, Azernews reports, citing former President of Serbia Boris Tadic telling at the press conference held on March 8 in connection with the 10th Global Baku Forum.

“We will have discussions on energy and many other areas. Today, Azerbaijan has a very important place in the field of energy. The role and activity of Azerbaijan are very important for Europe,” the former President noted.

He said that during the past years, Azerbaijan developed rapidly, overcame some difficulties, and did great things. Especially this year, it played a very important role in Europe's energy security. Energy stability in Europe is impossible without Azerbaijan.

Boris Tadic added that Azerbaijan has sufficient gas resources and meets a part of the gas that Europe needs, and this country is very important for this in the field of energy.



