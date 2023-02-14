Minister calls Israeli companies to share cutting-edge technologies with Azerbaijan in liberated territories

14 February 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

There is great potential for the development of cooperation in the agricultural sector between Azerbaijan and Israel, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov speaking at the Azerbaijani-Israeli Innovation Forum.

“Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are at a very high level, and there is great potential for the development of mutual cooperation in the field of agriculture,” Inam Karimov said.

The minister noted that the Israeli-Azerbaijani Agriculture Business Forum was already held in Tel Aviv in 2021. Meetings between businesspersons of both countries were held at the forum, and "the conducted negotiations served the formation of our economic and commercial cooperation".

He also touched on the joint activities in the education sector between Israel and Azerbaijan and mentioned that Azerbaijani students were involved in the internship program within the framework of cooperation with Israel.

"They were in Israel to learn about Israel's advanced agricultural and technological know-how."

“Holding such events indicates the development of common business interests and high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Israel,” the minister added.

Moreover, Inam Karimov spoke about the liberated territories and underscored their agricultural importance and green energy potential.

"The liberated territories have a wide agricultural potential and were declared Green Energy Zones. Considering this, Israeli companies can share their most advanced technologies and experiences with us," Inam Karimov said.

The minister noted that the production, export, and domestic consumption of agricultural products has increased slightly over the past five years.

"The development of agriculture in Azerbaijan is a priority direction according to the strategy until 2026. Innovations and technologies will be applied to improve the quality of land that is unsuitable for agriculture, and we are confident that positive results will be achieved. Israel has increased its agricultural production 17 times over the past 15 years, and we are interested in developing relations with Israel,” the minister underscored.

