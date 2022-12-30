Azernews.Az

Friday December 30 2022

Minister: Total of 320,000 new labor contracts signed in past four years

30 December 2022 10:25 (UTC+04:00)
Minister: Total of 320,000 new labor contracts signed in past four years
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

A total of 320,000 new labor contracts have been signed following the measures taken in the country's labor market in the past four years, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more