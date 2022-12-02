Azernews.Az

Friday December 2 2022

Azerbaijan creates database on territories subject to climate change

2 December 2022 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan has created a database on territories subject to climate change, Azercosmos Board Chairman Samaddin Asadov said, Azernews reports.

