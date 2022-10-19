Iranian vice-president arrives in Azerbaijan

19 October 2022 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Iranian Vice-President Ali Salajegheh has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, Azernews reports, citing the Iranian embassy in Baku.

The embassy said that Ali Salajegheh is in Baku to participate in the VI Conference of the countries participants of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea.

Salajegheh is the chairman of the Environmental Protection Organization of Iran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz