Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates $42.4m in concessional loans to 1,732 entrepreneurs

22 September 2022 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN72.1 million ($42.4m) in concessional loans to 1,732 entrepreneurs, within the framework of state support for the private sector, since the beginning of 2022, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that the fund has also allocated AZN53.4 million ($31.4m) on 1,725 small and medium-sized projects, as a result of which 1,690 new jobs have been created.

He mentioned that 71.4 percent of the concessional loans fall on the agrarian sector, and 28.6 percent on manufacturing and processing of various industrial products. At the same time, 88.2 percent of the funds fall on regions and 11.8 percent on Baku city, the minister added.

