CBA revokes licenses of numerous insurance agents

5 September 2022 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended the licenses of 51 individual insurance agents, the CBA's press service told Trend.

The revocation of licenses is based on the Central Bank's decision of August 31, 2022 related to failing to provide corresponding reports in accordance with Article 106.1.10 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.

"The activities of insurance agents have been terminated for three months," the CBA said.

