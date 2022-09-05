ADY Container delivers cargo from Central Asia to Europe

5 September 2022 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Container, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijani Railways, delivered cargo from Central Asia to the Constanta port of Romania, Azernews reports.

The cargo was delivered by Rasul Rza feeder vessel service, which is an ADY Container and Azerbaijani Caspian Sea Shipping joint project in the Black Sea mainly used for cargo transportation from China to Europe and in the reverse direction. This was the first shipment with this vessel from Central Asia.

A block train with 24 containers loaded with mineral fertilizers was dispatched from Uzbekistan. After the train arrived at Turkmenbashi port in Turkmenistan, the 40-foot containers were transported to the Alat port by Mahmud Rahimov vessel, which carries out feeder transportation across the Caspian Sea. From there it was loaded on platforms and delivered by railways to the Batumi port of Georgia, and then by Rasul Rza feeder vessel to Constanta.

“The involvement of cargo from Central Asia in this service will serve to increase the role of our country in strengthening the transport connectivity in the new geopolitical situation, along with China-Europe, Central Asia- Europe and in the reverse direction, and to become one of the main participants in ensuring sustainability in the process of transporting cargo on this route,” the company noted.

ADY Container LLC is a fully-fledged subsidiary of the Azerbaijani Railways CJSC with the mission of providing high-quality, dependable freight transportation in the country.

ADY Container LLC, which operates exclusively within Azerbaijan, provides a wide range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, all of which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

