Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Kazakhstan’s Shymkent to sign memorandum of cooperation

A memorandum of cooperation is expected to be signed between Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Kazakhstan’s Shymkent cities, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made by the head of the delegation from Shymkent city to Baku Bahadur Narymbetov.

He emphasized that Azerbaijani and Kazakh people are brotherly nations and share common cultures and traditions.

“I see great potential for cooperation development between the cities of Baku and Shymkent. Currently, preparations are underway to sign a memorandum of cooperation between Shymkent and Ganja,” he said.

Narymbetov stressed that such cooperation will promote not only the development of economic relations between countries but also relations between people.

“The signing of the agreement between universities will also contribute to the development of education in both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan,” he said.

Financial, economic cooperation development

Moreover, the delegation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), headed by Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, held meetings with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov.

During the meetings, the parties discussed the development of financial and economic cooperation between AIFC and Azerbaijan’s financial institutions.

AIFC’s Chief Economist Baurzhan Bektemirov stated that the center and the Kazakh government are working on integrating the ecosystem of the center with special economic zones, which will increase economic activities.

In this regard, during the meeting with Central Bank’s representatives, the parties discussed the experience of regulation in independent jurisdictions and special zones, which is currently important for Azerbaijan with the development of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

“The self-development of the zone will strengthen trans-regional integration, which is important for Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations,” he added.

