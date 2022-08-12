Preferential apartments to put up for sale in one of Baku's districts

12 August 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The selection of preferential apartments in the Yasamal residential complex in Baku will begin at 11:00 (GMT+4) on September 19 and will last until 11:00 of September 22, 2022 in accordance with the 'Procedure for acquisition by citizens on favorable terms of the apartments which are at the disposal of the State Housing Construction Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan',Trend reports.

The sale of apartments located at the address: Outer ring road, Yasamal residential complex, Yasamal district, Baku.

In building No.4 some 64 apartments are available, in building No. 5 - 53, No. 6 - 44,No. 9 - 44, No. 10 - 64, No.11 - 54, No.12 - 44, No.14 - 21, No.17 - 44, No.18 - 44, No.19 - 41, No.20 - 8, No.21- 44, No.22- 39, No.23 - 39, No.24- 24, No.25 - 72, No. 26 - 72.

In accordance with Decree No. 1113 of November 16, 2016 of the President of Azerbaijan, the purchase of apartments at the disposal of the State Housing Construction Agency is carried out through the Electronic Government portal (www.e-gov.az ) in electronic form using the "Preferential housing" system.

Only citizens who have an "electronic cabinet" in the "Preferential housing" system have the right to receive housing. All these citizens have equal rights to choose housing regardless of the date of registration and serial number.

Detailed information on how to use the "Preferential housing" system can be found on www.mida.gov.az and www.mida.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz