Saturday June 25 2022

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

25 June 2022 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $120.07 per barrel, having decreased by $7.75 (6.06 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $121.73 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $117.78.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $118.55 per barrel this week, down by $7.91 (6.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $120.18 per barrel, while the minimum price was $116.25.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $77.3 per barrel this week, which was $8.19 (9.59 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.01 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $75.02.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $118.83 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $7.78 (6.14 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $120.54 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $116.59.

Oil grade/date

June 20, 2022

June 21, 2022

June 22, 2022

June 23, 2022

June 24, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$120.86

$121.73

$117.78

$118.57

$121.43

$120.07

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$119.26

$120.18

$116.25

$117.12

$119.96

$118.55

Urals (EX NOVO)

$78.23

$79.01

$75.02

$75.74

$78.53

$77.3

Brent Dated

$119.74

$120.54

$116.59

$117.33

$119.95

$118.83

---

