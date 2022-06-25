Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

25 June 2022 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $120.07 per barrel, having decreased by $7.75 (6.06 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $121.73 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $117.78.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $118.55 per barrel this week, down by $7.91 (6.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $120.18 per barrel, while the minimum price was $116.25.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $77.3 per barrel this week, which was $8.19 (9.59 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.01 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $75.02.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $118.83 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $7.78 (6.14 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $120.54 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $116.59.

Oil grade/date June 20, 2022 June 21, 2022 June 22, 2022 June 23, 2022 June 24, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $120.86 $121.73 $117.78 $118.57 $121.43 $120.07 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $119.26 $120.18 $116.25 $117.12 $119.96 $118.55 Urals (EX NOVO) $78.23 $79.01 $75.02 $75.74 $78.53 $77.3 Brent Dated $119.74 $120.54 $116.59 $117.33 $119.95 $118.83

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz