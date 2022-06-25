Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

25 June 2022 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 13 1.7 June 20 1.7 June 14 1.7 June 21 1.7 June 15 1.7 June 22 1.7 June 16 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 17 1.7 June 24 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0023 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0121 and amounted to 1.7902 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 13 1.7830 June 20 1.7895 June 14 1.7717 June 21 1.7892 June 15 1.7717 June 22 1.7842 June 16 1.7745 June 23 1.7965 June 17 1.7895 June 24 1.7918 Average weekly 1.7781 Average weekly 1.7902

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0011 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0012 manat and reached 0.0308 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 13 0.0292 June 20 0.0300 June 14 0.0300 June 21 0.0307 June 15 0.0300 June 22 0.0309 June 16 0.0297 June 23 0.0315 June 17 0.0292 June 24 0.0311 Average weekly 0.0296 Average weekly 0.0308

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.098 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 13 0.0984 June 20 0.0980 June 14 0.0985 June 21 0.0982 June 15 0.0985 June 22 0.0981 June 16 0.0985 June 23 0.0980 June 17 0.0982 June 24 0.0979 Average weekly 0.0984 Average weekly 0.0980

---

