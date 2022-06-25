Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 13
|
1.7
|
June 20
|
1.7
|
June 14
|
1.7
|
June 21
|
1.7
|
June 15
|
1.7
|
June 22
|
1.7
|
June 16
|
1.7
|
June 23
|
1.7
|
June 17
|
1.7
|
June 24
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0023 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0121 and amounted to 1.7902 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 13
|
1.7830
|
June 20
|
1.7895
|
June 14
|
1.7717
|
June 21
|
1.7892
|
June 15
|
1.7717
|
June 22
|
1.7842
|
June 16
|
1.7745
|
June 23
|
1.7965
|
June 17
|
1.7895
|
June 24
|
1.7918
|
Average weekly
|
1.7781
|
Average weekly
|
1.7902
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0011 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0012 manat and reached 0.0308 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 13
|
0.0292
|
June 20
|
0.0300
|
June 14
|
0.0300
|
June 21
|
0.0307
|
June 15
|
0.0300
|
June 22
|
0.0309
|
June 16
|
0.0297
|
June 23
|
0.0315
|
June 17
|
0.0292
|
June 24
|
0.0311
|
Average weekly
|
0.0296
|
Average weekly
|
0.0308
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.098 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 13
|
0.0984
|
June 20
|
0.0980
|
June 14
|
0.0985
|
June 21
|
0.0982
|
June 15
|
0.0985
|
June 22
|
0.0981
|
June 16
|
0.0985
|
June 23
|
0.0980
|
June 17
|
0.0982
|
June 24
|
0.0979
|
Average weekly
|
0.0984
|
Average weekly
|
0.0980
