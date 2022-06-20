Azercell products now at Azerpost offices!

20 June 2022 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell services provided at Azerpost’s Baku and Absheron offices will be available at all the points in the soonest time.

Adhering to the strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives", the country's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom is the first among mobile operators to launch a new format of cooperation with Azerpost LLC to ensure convenience of services for subscribers. Azercell's payment cards and other services are already available at Azerpost sections of Baku and Absheron. It should be noted that trained Azerpost employees will be able to deal with customer enquiries on Azercell services and perform a range of customer operations.

The services provided by Azercell Customer Service Centers, Azercell Exclusive offices and Azercell official dealer points, operating in the capital and regions will soon be available through all Azerpost offices in the country.

It should be noted that Azerpost LLC provides conventional postal services, banking, insurance, as well as non-traditional services such as e-payments, deposit placement etc., along with e-government and business services. Cooperation between Azerpost, the oldest communication institution in the country and Azercell Telecom, the country's leading mobile operator, will allow both organizations to render more convenient and qualitive customer services for population.

---

