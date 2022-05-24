Official: Development of technology in Azerbaijan priority issue [PHOTO]

24 May 2022 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The development of technology in Azerbaijan is a priority issue, Advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Bayramov has said, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during a media tour, organized in Baku to the territory of Crystal Hall.

"A number of technology competitions will be organized within the framework of the festival. An air show with the participation of Turkish and Azerbaijani pilots will also be demonstrated. The development of technology in Azerbaijan is one of the priority issues. This festival is important for increasing the interest of young people in technology," Bayramov noted.

Further, Bayramov stressed that TEKNOFEST will be held outside Turkey for the first time - in Azerbaijan.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

Presentations of technology companies and ministries of Turkey and Azerbaijan will take place in the tents set up on the territory of Baku Crystal Hall.

The event will feature air shows, demonstration flights by Azerbaijani Air Forces Su-25 attack aircraft, and MiG-29 multi-role fighter aircraft, as well as Turkish Stars F-5 fighter planes and Solo Turk F-16 aerobatic demonstration teams, Hurkush Fighter trainer aircraft, and ATAK helicopters.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku, of which full staff consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been organized yearly since 2018, with the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is controlled by the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and Baykar Makina's technical director in cooperation with around 60 Turkish state institutions, universities, and private firms.

The festival's goal is to popularize areas like aviation, space industry, and the digital economy, encourage entrepreneurship in these fields, identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions held within the festival's framework, and present national technologies to the general public.

