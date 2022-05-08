By Trend

AzerGold CJSC to ensure geological exploration in the Goygol region of Azerbaijan, as President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending the State Program for the Geological Study of the Subsoil and the Efficient Use of the Mineral Resource Base for 2020-2024, Trend reports.

Thus, AzerGold CJSC, together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, should ensure the conduct of geological exploration in the Ganjachay-Kurekchay area (Chyragly-Zurnabad-Buzluk-Bashgylag) and in the Gadabay region (Garadagh-Kharkhar-Jairchay) in 2022-2024, and also in the territory of the Goygol region (Tyulallar-Hyasyanlyar) in 2022-2023.

At the same time, AzerGold CJSC, together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, was instructed to re-evaluate and explore the reserves of the deposits of the Dashkesan group of iron ore deposits in 2022-2023, geological prospecting and exploration work in 2022-2024 in the Balakan and Zagatala regions ( Filizchay, Mazymchay and Kateh), in Goydag-Ortakend, Kyukyu-Zirnel and Lyakyatag of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

