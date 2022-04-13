By Ayya Lmahamad

As part of TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, a Smart Karabakh hackathon will be held under the Smart City concept, the Digital Development and Transport Ministry has reported.

Some 188 software programmers and technology enthusiasts who want to contribute to the Karabakh revival program have applied for the competition.

The registration for the Smart Karabakh hackathon has been completed, according to the ministry.

“The total number of Azerbaijani participants registered for the international event is 131. Along with Azerbaijani citizens, 57 applications from Turkey have been received to participate in the Smart Karabakh hackathon,” the ministry reported.

The jury will evaluate the 188 applications received under the conditions of the event and determine the participants who will advance to the next stage.

The Smart Karabakh hackathon will be held under the Smart City concept, which combines Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud and other cutting-edge technologies in the fields of education, transport, agriculture, household, energy, water consumption, environment and security.

It should be noted that the world’s largest aerospace festival Teknofest will be held in Baku, for the first time, this year. Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest for the first time in 2021 in Turkey.

The main highlight of this festival is the organization of various competitions and contests for schoolchildren, students, startups, and entrepreneurs.

Within the framework of the festival, over 10 competitions will be held: Baku Skills, European championship on the rocket league game, GreenTech, AgriTech, Unmanned aerial vehicles, Socially-oriented technologies, Sailplaner, CanSat, Smart Karabakh hackathon, Robotics.

Residents and visitors to the capital will be able to see and visit a spectacular show of pilot groups from Turkey and Azerbaijan, grand finals of contests and competitions, a fair of the latest aviation equipment from Azerbaijan and Turkey, more than 2,000 square meters of exhibition space of leading and advanced technology companies from the two countries, and so on during the four-day festival.

Teknofest, which was held for the first time in 2018, aims to popularize areas such as aviation, space industry, and digital economy, encourage entrepreneurship in these fields, identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the festival's framework, and present national technologies to the general public.

