By Ayya Lmahamad

The first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish working group on digital transformation has been held in the format of a videoconference, the Digital Development and Transport Ministry has reported.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov and Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of Turkey Vice-President Yavuz Emir Beyribey.

The participants discussed the work to be done in 2022-23 in the areas of cooperation specified in the Roadmap of the Azerbaijani-Turkish working group on digital transformation, signed in Baku on September 14, 2021.

It should be noted that such areas include the protection of personal data, cybersecurity, government cloud, and the digital transformation concept.

During the meeting, it was decided to involve the private sector in the projects to be implemented between the two countries in the field of digital transformation, to establish the Turkish-Azerbaijani digital transformation forum with the aim of enhancing cooperation in B2B and B2G formats and to organize the first event at the end of 2022.

To recall, on September 14, 2021, Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry and Turkey’s Digital Transformation Office have signed a roadmap for the Azerbaijani-Turkish working group on digital transformation. The main tasks of cooperation based on the roadmap are the formation and implementation of policies in the field of digital transformation, and the development of human resources.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

In the first ten months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $3.4 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

