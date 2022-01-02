By Trend

The number of business entities that have passed online registration has significantly increased in Azerbaijan, an employee of the Main Department of State Registration of the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan Lala Akhmadova told Trend.

According to Akhmadova, 10,769 commercial organizations underwent state online registration in 11M2021, which is 28.5 percent more than in the same period last year.

"Of the total number of registered commercial organizations, 90.7 percent were enterprises with local capital, 9.3 percent - with foreign. Of these, 82.8 percent were registered in electronic format. The share of limited liability companies with local capital that underwent electronic registration amounted to 92.7 percent. In addition, 1,723 LLCs with local capital were registered according to the new registration method (FIN code + mobile number), which is 86.5 percent more than in the same period in 2020," she said.

Also, according to Akhmadova, during electronic registration, documents are sent online to the "personal account" of the taxpayer, and there is no need to receive them on paper.

"The integration of registration documents sent to the "personal account" into the relevant information systems of all government agencies, banks, notary and other organizations is also ensured," she added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz