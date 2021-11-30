By Trend

The information was spread by some media outlets about the alleged reduction of the limit on duty-free import of goods for individuals from $300 to $100, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee told Trend .

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes such decisions.

“The State Customs Committee is the executing structure,” the message said. “This information spread in the media does not correspond to reality."

The customs duties in Azerbaijan have not been levied on goods a total customs value of which no more than $300 and imported via international mail or by a transportation company for one individual within 30 days since 2020.

Previously, this limit reached $1,000.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz