Azerbaijan presents its products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand at the 2021 Haihe International Consumption Summit & Carnival exhibition in Tianjin, China, the Economy Ministry has reported.

Azerbaijani food and agricultural products are presented at the event organized by China's biggest e-commerce platform JD.com.

The ministry reported that the participants in the international exhibition expressed great interest in Azerbaijani products.

"Azerbaijan's online trading house will soon begin operations on the JD.com platform," the report added.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated in the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Prodexpo 2021, Heimtextil Russia 2021 and the TransRussia 2021 international transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition, and the 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition China, Global Village International Fair and Arabian Travel Market 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Foundation's (AZPROMO) acting head, Yusif Abdullayev, earlier said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO's priorities in 2021.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

