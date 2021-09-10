By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkic-speaking countries have signed trade and economic cooperation agreements at the 10th meeting of the Turkic Council member countries' economy ministers in Baku on September 10, Azertag has reported.

The signed agreements envisage the exchange of information and experience in various economic spheres.

The meeting was held under the joint chairmanship of Turkic Council Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's economy minister noted that Turkic-speaking countries successfully cooperate in all spheres. He stressed the importance of further strengthening of economic ties to support the national and regional economy. In addition, he emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to trade and investment cooperation with the Turkic Council member countries, as well as relations between businessmen.

Amreyev stated that the Turkic Council is interested in further strengthening cooperation among the member countries, expanding partnerships in the economic, cultural and other spheres.

The ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkey also attended the event.

Established in 2009, the Turkic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Turkic-speaking countries. The founding member states of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. During the seventh summit of the Turkic Council held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined the organization as a full member, while during the sixth summit held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in September 2018, Hungary received observer status at the organization.

