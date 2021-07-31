By Trend

Georgia imported from Azerbaijan 253,300 tons of cement worth $11.575 million in the first half of 2021, Trend reports referring to the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

This is 1.7 times in value and 1.9 times in quantitative terms more than in the same period last year.

Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan amounted to $493.25 million in the first half of this year, which means an increase of 9.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

From January through June this year, Azerbaijan ranked fourth among Georgia's main trading partners with a share of 7.9 percent in Georgia's total trade turnover, after Turkey, Russia, and China.

Georgia exported products worth $244.3 million to Azerbaijan during the reporting period, 20.1 percent more than the same period last year. After China and Russia, Azerbaijan ranks third among Georgia's main export partners, with a 13 percent share in Georgia's total exports.

Meanwhile, the imports from Azerbaijan decreased by 6.7 percent to $248.8 million. Azerbaijan is the fifth largest importer of Georgia after Turkey, Russia, China, and the United States, with a share of 5.8 percent.



