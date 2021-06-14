By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 16.2 percent in January-May 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 18.8 billion ($11bn) were produced, which is by 2.2 percent less compared to the same months of last year.

The decrease was due to the decline in production in the oil and gas sector in the country by 5.2 percent, and an increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Some 62.5 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 31.2 percent in the manufacturing sector, 5.5 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.8 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 5.9 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 7.7 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 0.1 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal increased by 7.6 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 4.4 times, leather and leather products by 2.9 times, computers, electronic and optical products by 2.5 times, machinery and equipment by 98.5 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 96.3 percent, tobacco products by 86.3 percent, electric equipment by 81.5 percent, textile production by 43 percent, paper and cardboard by 41 percent, construction materials by 29.3 percent, rubber and plastic products by 24.6 percent, textile by 20.5 percent, food products by 7.7 percent, wood processing and wood products by 5.3 percent oil products by 3 percent.

Production of furniture decreased by 28.9 percent, chemical industry by 9.8 percent, beverages by 8.6 percent, finished metal products by 4.7 percent, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 47.7 percent and other vehicles by 70.9 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by $184 million or 25.4 percent in the first five months of 2021. During the reported period, the country’s total exports amounted to $8 billion, while the non-oil exports were $907.6 million.

