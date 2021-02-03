By Trend

All deposits in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, both used by the Armenians and untouched, will be re-diagnosed, Ali Aliyev, head of the Geological Prospecting Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said during the Expert Hour show, Trend reports on Feb. 2.

“The biggest ore deposits are located in Tartar, Kalbajar, and Zangilan districts,” Aliyev added.

"Deposits of both ore and nonmetallic minerals are widespread in this district,” the head of the service said. “But in accordance with the analysis, mineralization is observed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts. The new deposits can be discovered thereby conducting prospecting and exploration work."

“Lachin district is also rich in minerals and this will serve the creation and development of various mining facilities there in the near future,” the head of the service added.

