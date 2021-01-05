By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR has commissioned a new modular filling station at Shahdag tourist center, bringing the number of filling stations operating under the SOCAR brand to 38.

The new filling station is located 29km off Gusar-Laza highway in northern Gusar region.

The gas stations is more convenient for drivers moving around the region, and for visitors of the Shahdag tourist center.

It should be noted that the newly commissioned station has two fuel dispensers for filling with A-92 and diesel brands of gasoline. The station can simultaneously fill up two small and large cars.

SOCAR Petroleum started its operations in 2008 under the SOCAR brand. The company owns 38 petrol stations and 11 oil terminal bases.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

