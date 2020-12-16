By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the ‘Rules for the organization, maintenance, renewal and protection of the State Fund for Standardization’, Trend reports.

The fund is an information resource consisting of a set of documents on standardization and is managed by the national standardization structure, as well as created in cooperation with the relevant state bodies (institutions), relevant international, regional, and local organizations.

The national structure for standardization is the ‘Azerbaijan Institute for Standardization’ public legal entity.



