The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold an auction on October 20, Trend reports citing the service.

According to the service, 17 enterprises operating in the transport, construction, repair, poultry, and production sectors will be put up on the auction. Joint-stock companies to be put up for privatization are located both in several districts of the country and in the capital (Baku).

All those willing to participate in the auction can not only place an electronic order for the selected state property but also join the online auctions. Those interested in the process can come to the Property Services Zone of the State Service on Property Issues on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

Persons wishing to bid on the official website of the State Service on Property Issues (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal, after registering, must pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial an auction price of the property, thereby obtaining the status of a customer.

