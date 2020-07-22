By Ayya Lmahamad

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeded $122 million in January-June, local media reported with the reference to the State Statistics Committee of Belarus on July 20.

According to the statement, during the reporting period export from Azerbaijan to Belarus amounted to $65.7 million, while import amounted to $56.4 million.

It should be noted that the volume to import- export transactions between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeded $227 million in 2019, which is by $23 million more than in 2018.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $9.8 billion during the reporting period. Out of this, the value of exported products amounted to $5.8 million, or 57.7 percent, and the value of imported products amounted to $4.2 million, of the trade turnover. Thus, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover resulted in the surplus of $1.5 billion.

---

