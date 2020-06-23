By Trend

The price of gold slightly increased in Azerbaijan on June 23 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 0.17 manat or 0.01 percent and reached 2,979.794 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3369 manat or 1.1 percent and amounted to 30.079 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum slightly grew by 0.6205 manat or 0.04 percent and amounted to 1,393.754 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 14.858 manat or 0.5 percent and amounted to 3,272.67 manat.

During month, the price of gold grew by 45.1265 manat or 1.5 percent per ounce, silver rose by 1.5113 manat or 5.3 percent per ounce, the price of platinum dropped by 17.833 manat or 1.3 percent per ounce, and palladium decreased by 163.098 manat or 4.7 percent per ounce.

Precious metals June 23, 2020 June 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 Daily difference (in manat) Daily difference (in percent) Monthly difference (in manat) Monthly difference (in percent) Gold XAU 2,979.794 2,979.624 2,934.6675 0.17 0.01 45.1265 1.5 Silver XAG 30.079 30.4159 28.5677 -0.3369 -1.1 1.5113 5.3 Platinum XPT 1,393.754 1,393.133 1,411.5865 0.6205 0.04 -17.833 -1.3 Palladium XPD 3,272.67 3,257.812 3,435.768 14.858 0.5 -163.098 -4.7

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

